PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday afternoon, crews were called to a fire in Plymouth Borough to fight a fire.

At about 4:15 p.m., the Luzerne County Communications Center tells Eyewitness News multiple fire departments responded to a fire on the 200 block of Vine Street to battle a fire.

Chief Brian Oppelt with Elm Hill Hose Company #3 tells Eyewitness News the first firefighters to arrive on scene reported smoke showing.

Crews entered the house and were able to rescue a resident and dog from the blaze. No one was injured, according to Chief Oppelt.

Chief Oppelt also said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time and a Pennslyvania State Police Fire Marshal was reportedly on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will provide updates as they become available.