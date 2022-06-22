MINISINK HILLS, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— National Park Service rangers and seven other fire departments/search teams are searching the Delaware River for a missing 23-year-old man in Monroe County.

National Park Service officials said Christopher Schofield from Stroudsburg was attempting to swim cross the Delaware River near Prices Landing with two other people when he began to struggle in the current.





The two other swimmers made it to the shore, but according to Rangers, Schofield did not make it with them.

Park officials said Schofield was last seen going underwater just above the old bridge abutments about a half-mile upstream from the Interstate 80 toll bridge.

Officials said search crews will continue to search the Delaware River and will keep an eye on the weather which they said could affect the safety of rescuers. They said in the case of foul weather, the search will be temporarily suspended until deemed safe.