Rescue dog rescues owners from car crash at Kingston ice cream stand

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A dog, which was rescued by a Kingston couple, has provided a rescue of its own.





It happened last Tuesday night at Josie’s Frozen Custard on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston. Mike & Colleen Petrosky were in line when their dog, Luke, which became anxious and pulled Mr. Petrosky.

That’s when the couple saw a car coming their way that became part of a two-car crash sending one of the vehicles over the curb where the line of customers was standing. The Petroskys were able to get out of the way in a nick of time.

Mark Hiller introduces us to Luke and his owners tonight on Eyewitness News.