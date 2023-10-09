EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — State Representative Matt Cartwright is co-sponsoring a bipartisan “House Resolution” condemning the attack on Israel, declaring the U.S. ready, and standing by for urgent assistance requests.

According to U.S. officials On Saturday, October 7, Hamas terrorists launched an “unprovoked” war on Israel firing thousands of missiles by land, air, and sea.

Hamas launched over 2,500 rockets into southern and central Israel, killing over 700 Israelis and injuring more than 2,500 others, nine American citizens in Israel were among those killed in the October 7 attack.

“I forcefully condemn the reprehensible and unprovoked acts of terrorism commented against Israel. The loss of life is devastating and I pray for the families that have been torn apart. America stands united with Israel. We will do all that we can to ensure our strongest ally in the Middle East has the ability and the resources to restore and maintain the security and safety of all citizens in response to the violence perpetrated by Hamas.”

U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright (PA-08)

The House Resolution reads under the 2016 U.S.-Israel Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), the United States pledged to provide Israel with $3.3 billion per year in foreign military financing and $500 million per year in missile defense for 10 years, which Congress has appropriated annually.

The House Resolution, led by U.S. Representatives Michael McCaul (R-Texas) and Greg Meeks (D-New York), the top Republican and Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, says the U.S. House of Representatives:

Stands with Israel as it defends itself against the barbaric war launched by Hamas and other terrorists;

Reaffirms Israel’s right to self-defense;

Condemns Hamas’ brutal war on Israel;

Calls on all countries to unequivocally condemn Hamas’ brutal war on Israel;

Calls on Hamas to immediately cease these violent attacks safely release all living hostages and return the bodies of deceased hostages;

Mourns the over 700 Israelis killed and over 2,000 others wounded in Hamas’ unprovoked attack on Israel;

Reaffirms the United States’ commitment to Israel’s security, including through security assistance in line with the 2016 U.S.-Israel Memorandum of Understanding;

Urges full enforcement of the Taylor Force Act and other restrictions in U.S. law to prevent United States foreign assistance from benefiting terrorists, directly or indirectly;

Condemns Iran’s support for terrorist groups and proxies, including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad;

Urges full enforcement of U.S. sanctions against Iran to prevent Iran’s funding of terrorist groups including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad; and

Stands ready to assist Israel with emergency resupply and other security, diplomatic, and intelligence support.

U.S. Officials say Israel is a major non-NATO Ally and Major Strategic Partner under the United States.

Click the following link to read the Bipartisan House Resolution in its entirety