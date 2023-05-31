Police say many of the cars being targeted are Kia and Hyundai

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police in Lycoming County have had several reports of stolen vehicles in Williamsport.

According to Williamsport City Police, they have received numerous reports of stolen vehicles throughout the City.

Police say many different makes and models of vehicles are being stolen, but the ones that seem to be most targeted are Hyundai and Kia.

The most affected area in Williamsport so far are the 700 block Sixth Ave, 500 block of Stevens St., 500 block of Anthony St., 800 block of Meade St., 110 block of Grove St., and 700 block of Seventh Ave, police note.

Williamsport Bureau of Police say to make sure your doors are locked and valuables, especially firearms, are not being kept in your vehicles.

Officials say if you see anyone suspicious near your cars overnight, contact Williamsport police.

Anyone with information can also submit tips on the Williamsport Police CrimeWatch page or contact Williamsport police directly.