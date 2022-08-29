BEACH LAKE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — National Park Service say they responded to a drowning at the Upper Delaware River where one was rescued and the other drowned.

On August 27, an emergency call was made at around 2:17 p.m., National Park Service law enforcement rangers responded to a drowning at the Upper Delaware River, about a quarter mile from the Pond Eddy Bridge in New York.

According to the National Park Service, a family unit was rafting on the river when two went into the river to swim without life jackets.

The National Park Service Rangers and West End Dive team responded and were able to rescue one swimmer but were unsuccessful in rescuing the second.

The National Park Service claims that this is the first drowning in the park for 2022.

Park staff recommend that all who swim in the river wear a life jacket at all times when in or near the river.

Visit the National Park Service website for more information on how to enjoy the parks safely.