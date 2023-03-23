EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A two-year Amtrak study indicates resuming rail passenger service from northeastern Pennsylvania to New York City would be a huge success.

The report comes less than a week after Congressman Matt Cartwright announced PennDOT, New Jersey Transit, and Pennsylvania Northeast Regional Railroad Authority are on board with an application for federal funding.

The new study reveals strong potential for ridership, economic benefits, and existing rail line suitability.

Some of the key takeaways of the study include:

Providing three roundtrips per day from Scranton to New York City.

470,000 estimated rail passengers per year.

$84 million annual boost to the economy.

Stations in NEPA would be located in Scranton, Mt. Pocono, and East Stroudsburg.

Other stations would be out-of-state including Blairstown, Dover, and Morristown, and Montclair, Newark, and New York City.

If everything works out, rail passenger service could begin as early as 2028, pending the completion of design work and construction.