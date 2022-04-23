WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Philadelphia-based law firm has released its final report after the wrongdoing by the former head of Luzerne County Children and Youth Services.

The internal investigation report ordered by the county squarely lays blame on this woman: Joanne Van Saun.

It determined the former CYS director failed to investigate more than 200 cases of alleged child abuse and neglect in 2017 to ease a backlog of cases.

The report also found she hid problems and instilled fear in CYS employees. Van Saun pleaded guilty last year to child endangerment and obstruction charges and was sentenced to nearly three years probation.

To read the law firm’s full report of Joanne Van Saun, a PDF file is provided below.