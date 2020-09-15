Report: Moving to fully electric vehicles could save lives, improve climate

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A new American Lung Association report called “Road to Clean Air” claims a transition to zero-emissions electric vehicles by 2050 could save thousands of lives and improve our climate and economy.



Ken Pollock Nissan, like most car dealerships, primarily sells gasoline-fueled or hybrid vehicles.

The ALA says tens of thousands of asthma attacks alone could be avoided and hundreds of thousands of missed work days would be spared.

Paul Billings, American Lung Association National Vice President Advocacy, speaks with Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller about “Road to Clean Air” tonight on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.