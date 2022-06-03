STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— New data from the bureau of labor statistics revealed the unemployment rate remained at 3.6 percent last month.

The latest data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed the unemployment rate remained at 3.6 percent in May, about the lowest it has been since 1969.

With about 60 percent of jobs in Pennsylvania requiring some education after high school, the Office of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education said only 51% of adults here have it.

“That gap is expected to grow over the next ten years and the greatest demand is going to be for bachelor’s and master’s degrees which is kind of the bread and butter for what we do,” said Dan Greenstein, chancellor of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education.

Greenstein said employers need help fixing the talent gap.

He said many state schools, like East Stroudsburg University, are working with businesses to find where the needs are and to meet them with their students.

“The only way we can fill this gap is to do better with people who have historically been underserved by higher education. Low-income students, minority students, rural students,” Greenstein explained.

Eyewitness News checked in with the administration at the East Stroudsburg area school district who say they are facing worker shortages, but for positions such as custodians and bus drivers.

“The shortages that we are experiencing is pretty much our support staff. Fifty percent of our support staff, the positions available do not require degrees,” said Rebecca Lopez, Assistant to the director of communications at East Stroudsburg Are School District.

Lopez is an East Stroudsburg University graduate and said despite working alongside teachers who are required to have a degree, the district is in need of workers, not degrees.

“A lot of times, our subs we lose them they’re so good because we hire them full-time, and then we’re short again and the cycle continues but that’s great. We want to get all the people that we can that are just really great employees,” Lopez explained.

The East Stroudsburg Area School District is holding a substitute training this July; meanwhile, the PA State Universities Board passed a tuition freeze for the fourth year in a row.