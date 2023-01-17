SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some bridge work going on in Schuylkill Haven. PennDOT is replacing the old Columbia Street Bridge.

The first beams were put into place on Monday and the remaining beams were added Tuesday.

This is a 4.2 million dollar project. The new bridge will be wider and architecturally different from the old bridge.

“I mean it’s going to be a great benefit to the community. It’s going to be a safer bridge, it’ll get traffic through the borough quicker,” said Jerry Bowman, President of the Schuylkill Haven Borough Council.

Traffic is still being allowed on the old bridge while work continues on the new span.