RICE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Reporter Andy Mehalshick has an update on an I-Team story Eyewitness News exclusively told you about last week regarding Ghost Poles.

Frontier Communications began repairing four ghost poles that were the focus of Andy Mehalshick’s I-Team report.

Rice Township Police Chief Harry Ehret reached out to the I-Team after he claimed their calls for help from Frontier went unanswered.

Chief Ehret says the poles were damaged by vehicle crashes or the weather and had been left in unsafe conditions for long periods of time, posing a safety risk to residents.

Chief Ehret stated just one day after our report aired, a Frontier Supervisor went to the police station and said all of the poles would be repaired by the end of this week.

Those repairs began Monday morning. This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will keep you updated as it becomes available.