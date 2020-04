WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Contractors are beginning repairs on the roof of Wilkes-Barre City Hall. Supplies are being brought in and the area is sealed off.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown spoke with Eyewitness News Tuesday about repair plans and traffic restrictions around City Hall.

The roof was torn off Monday around 8am when heavy winds whipped through the area.