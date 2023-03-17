SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The return of passenger rail service from northeastern Pennsylvania to New York City has taken an important step forward.

Congressman Matt Cartwright announced Friday morning that PennDOT is all aboard with the project to connect northeastern p-a with new york city.

Penndot has drawn up an official application for the corridor i-d program. Pennsylvania will vye for a share of 66,000,000,000 earmarked through the program.

If approved among roughly two dozen applications submitted nationally, the federal government would pick up 80% of the cost

“People in our area are starved for passenger rail and we understand the benefit of it. We understand the economic benefit that can flow from this,” stated Cartwright.

PennDOT will submit the application in the next few days.

You can watch the full press conference from Matt Cartwright below.