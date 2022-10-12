STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Scott Conklin (D-Centre) is highlighting a specific house bill that would work to provide free lunch for students across Pennsylvania.

Conklin spoke with State College Area School District students and officials about House Bill 2829. If passed in the State Senate, it would guarantee breakfast and lunch for all students no matter their household income.

“It doesn’t matter where you live or what your zip code is,” Conklin said. “When you come to school you know first thing in the morning that you can have a breakfast. You know at lunchtime you will have a meal to eat and this is so important across the board.”

The bill is following the Universal School Meal Program that was created during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic but was not renewed this summer.

State College Area School District Food Service Director Megan Schaper said, “Access to free meals eliminates student meal debt and bolsters school nutrition budgets, allowing school nutrition programs to purchase better quality foods and to pay staff better wages.”