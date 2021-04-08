Rep. Cartwright meets with local childcare center to discuss COVID relief funding

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Harrisburg will decide how much of the nearly $1.2 billion allocated to Pennsylvania from the American Rescue Plan will be used for the Children’s Service Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Federal funding will go toward the center’s existing operations and planned expansion.





Rep. Matt Cartwright met with an activist group and the CEO of the center to discuss the impact of the American Rescue Plan on local families Thursday.

