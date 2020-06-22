Rep. Bryan Cutler elected to speaker of PA House of Representatives

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) According to the PA House Republican Caucus, Representative Bryan Cutler (R – Peach Bottom) was confirmed as the new Speaker of the PA House of Representatives.
He is replacing the previous speaker Mike Turzai who recently retired. Cutler has served as house majority leader and has been involved in healthcare and election reforms.
“My entire mission in public service has been to give back to the community that gave so much to me and my family,” Cutler said. “Carrying the voices of the 100th district has been the honor of my life, and I will continue to carry the values and lessons my community gave to me in my new role.”–PA House GOP