KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY — State Representative Aaron Kaufer (R-Kingston) announced Tuesday that he will not seek reelection to the State House.

Kaufer has served the residents of the 120th District since taking office in 2015.

“I am truly grateful to have been given the opportunity to serve our community over the past 10 years,” Kaufer said.

“I’m proud of the work I’ve been able to get done and the relationships I have built with community members and elected officials throughout our area to achieve tangible and meaningful results for our community,” continued Kaufer.

While serving in the state House, Kaufer prioritized improving the quality of life of the families he served and constituent services, including advocacy for veterans and small businesses, as well as the first-ever district office-based disability advocacy program in the state.

Among the efforts, Kaufer highlighted as the most important of his tenure were:

The removal of the Swoyersville Culm Bank.

The formation of the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department and the transfer of the former Wyoming State Police Barracks to serve as the department’s headquarters.

Regionalization efforts through the West Side Council of Governments.

Generational investments in regional sewer infrastructure.

The rehabilitation efforts in Keiper, Center Street, Kirby, and Riverbend Parks.

The reopening of the former First Hospital as Wyoming Valley Behavioral Hospital.

Kaufer will serve the remainder of his term, which expires at the end of November.

He says he and his staff will continue to provide his constituents with the same level of service they have been able to rely on.

“At this point of my life, I need to step away to focus on what’s most important in my life: my family, However, public service is my calling, so I’m not saying this is it for me forever, but this is all for now,” added Kaufer.

The 120th District includes Courtdale, Exeter, Forty Fort, Kingston, Luzerne, Pringle, Swoyersville, West Wyoming, Wyoming, and the townships of Dallas, Exeter, Franklin, Jackson, and Kingston.

Candidates for the April 23 primary can start gathering signatures on nominating petitions on Jan. 23 and must file petitions by Feb. 13.