TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For the last three years the Tobyhanna Township Board of Supervisors has been working on an ordinance to regulate short-term rental properties.

Tobyhanna Township is home to more than 700 short-term rental properties.

Since 2019 the township’s board of supervisors has been working to create an ordinance to regulate rental properties.

Last week nearly 80 people showed up to the board’s meeting to dispute the most recently drafted ordinance that limits rentals to a maximum of two people per room and ten people total.

“You guys have been sitting on an ordinance since 2019. There’s over 800 short-term rentals in Tobyhanna. We’re looking to be a part of this discussion we come here and we’re not even on the agenda, that feels like we’re being silenced,” said Thomas Anderson, Tobyhanna Township.

Ricky Cortez owns a short-term rental property in the township and was on a committee to help give feedback for the ordinance.

He says the maximum of two people per room and ten maximum per house are the two biggest issues.

“With the two per bedroom plus nothing, just seems to be you know a little bit overreaching and not backed by data, as well as the interpretation for the ten-person max,” said Ricky Cortez, short-term rental owner.

The township ordinance states the limit is to prevent rentals from becoming a nuisance and the two people per bedroom were based on its septics.







The township planned to have a public meeting this week but rescheduled it to Wednesday at a larger venue.

Cortez says he’s glad the township is continuing the conversation and taking time to listen to the rental owners.

“We really want to focus on making sure that our guests that come into the community know that these are residential homes, and we mostly cater to families and other families like us. The number two path to ownership in the Poconos happens to be through rentals,” said Cortez.

Eyewitness News reached out to Airbnb in response to the issues that stated in part:

“Home-sharing has long been an important part of Tobyhanna Township’s ability to provide accommodations to travelers, which is why we encourage the township to develop fair regulations that empower our local host community.”

We reached out to Tobyhanna Township Officials and they have no comment at this time.