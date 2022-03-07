Rental owners and Tobyhanna Township supervisors debate over proposed new rules

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Short-term rental owners in Tobyhanna Township say a drafted ordinance is too strict.

The Poconos have always been a vacation destination and short-term rentals are a huge part of the local economy. But, regulating them has been a controversial topic in Tobyhanna Township for the past few years.

It was standing room only at the Tobyhanna Township Board of Supervisors Meeting, Monday night.

Nearly 80 people were in attendance, many waving small yellow flags that said ‘Fair STR* Ordinance.’ *(Short Term Ordinance).

“You guys have been sitting on an ordinance since 2019. There’s over 800 short-term rentals in Tobyhanna. We’re looking to be a part of this discussion we come here and we’re not even on the agenda, that feels like we’re being silenced,” said Thomas Anderson, Tobyhanna Township.

Tobyhanna Township posted the updated draft of their 14-page short-term rental ordinance in February, which establishes rules for operating short-term rentals within the township.

“Just so you know it’s a draft ordinance and that’s what we’re asking for, your comments,” said John Kerrick, Chair, Tobyhanna Township board of supervisors.

It’s supposed to prevent short-term rentals from disturbing residential areas or becoming a nuisance to the township and its full-time residents.

‘The two people per bedroom was based for our septics, our septics were constructed for two people per bedroom,” said Rachel Schickling, Township Supervisor.

Short Term Rental Owners say their biggest concerns with the ordinance are the 10-person occupancy limit and two people per room, regardless of the size of the rental.

They also argued against ‘Excessive Fines’ ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 that would go to the Township’s General Fund.

They’re concerned the township is hindering people from economic opportunity. And they say a lot of small businesses depend on the short-term rental industry.

Supervisors say there will be another opportunity for Short-Term Rental Owners to weigh in during a special meeting on March 16.

Many townships have adopted some Monroe County developed a model ordinance for short-term rentals, many townships have adopted something similar.

Short Term Rental Owners who spoke at the meeting claimed Tobyhanna’s proposed ordinance is more restrictive.

Click here to read more about the discussion about Short-Term Rental Ordinance