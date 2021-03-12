Renovations begin on Berwick House in Tamaqua

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Renovation and restoration efforts are beginning on the Berwick House in Tamaqua, Senator David Argall’s office announced Friday.

The renovations planned for the Berwick House will upgrade 13 existing apartments and will modernize the elevator, HVAC system and roof of the building. The rest of the renovation project will include rehabilitating four units located in nearby buildings which have been vacant for decades.

“As our community grows, housing is an important factor in a downtown. I’m thankful to Senator Argall and Representative Knowles for fighting for funding for these projects. Tamaqua has an abundance of hard-working citizens and groups that help Tamaqua grow and thrive every day. This is a great example of the projects that continue to help Tamaqua take the next step of continued revitalization,” said Tamaqua Mayor Nathan Gerace.

A total of 17 apartments will be made available when completed. The project aims to restore the Berwick House to resemble the historic Tamaqua National Bank from decades ago.

The estimated total development cost for this project is $5.7 million.