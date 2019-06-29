Renovation work to aid future mission trip for Just One International

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local ministry is raising money for its next mission trip. Their idea of raising funds includes putting some willing teenagers to work.

These teens had no problem with spending their Saturday afternoon working hard in the sun in Clarks Summit.

“It’s ideal. It’s perfect. I was looking for a job. I was praying for it before I came back to the U.S.,” volunteer Matthew O’Brien said.

For the next several weeks, a group of hard-working volunteers from northeast Pennsylvania will be out sprucing up a house on Haven Lane. It’s all to raise money for upcoming service, money they’ll make when the house is eventually sold.

“I figured I’d have a day off, so might as well come help,” Chris Clark said.

For the past five years, James May, mission trip leader with Just One International has been taking students from Summit Christian Academy down to Central and South America to work at a school for orphan and at-risk children.

“They always come back with a greater appreciation of what it means to be an American, of the blessings that we have, but also a greater desire to serve,” May said.

“I think one of the most important things for my experience I think is being an example. If we show them that not that they need everything we have obviously, but to be a servant to them. It’s a really good example,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien lives in Honduras but came back to the area for the summer. He says teaching in a third world country has changed his life.

“It’s partly about teaching and inspiring them as well as it helps me when I come back to the U.S., giving me good work ethic and perspective in a lot of ways,” O’Brien said.

“Just to see another culture and it made you think a lot about the problems back here we deal with are not really that relevant at all,” Clark said.

Clark did mission work in Ecuador back in 2016.

“We did some stuff with the kids up in the mountains, the Quechua Indians, and then we did some stuff in rural areas,” Clark said.

And even when these teens are not working in third-world countries, they continue to give back to their community like painting and landscaping this home.

Volunteers are also in the process of pulling up all of the old bushes and planting all new flowers instead.

“This is a way for us to give back to the students but also to give back to those who are less fortunate,” May said.

All proceeds from the sale will go back into Just One International ministry. The goal is to have the house on the market by July 15.