PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced on Friday that the removal process for Laurel Dam No. 2 in Plains Township is underway.
DCNR says the dam will be removed due to its high-hazard status, as determined by the Department of Environmental Protection, as well as to restore the Laurel Run corridor and ecosystem to a Class A wild trout stream.
The damn, which stands 37 feet high and runs 298 feet long, was built in 1885.
LLT Trucking will headline the work, which is expected to be completed by Spring 2023.