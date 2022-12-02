PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced on Friday that the removal process for Laurel Dam No. 2 in Plains Township is underway.

DCNR says the dam will be removed due to its high-hazard status, as determined by the Department of Environmental Protection, as well as to restore the Laurel Run corridor and ecosystem to a Class A wild trout stream.

The damn, which stands 37 feet high and runs 298 feet long, was built in 1885.

Courtesy: DCNR

LLT Trucking will headline the work, which is expected to be completed by Spring 2023.