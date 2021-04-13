Reminder: Register to vote by May 3 for primary municipal election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Acting secretary of state reminds eligible Pennsylvanians that the deadline to register to vote for municipal elections is approaching.

Veronica Degraffenreid said the deadline to register to vote for the May 18 municipal primary election is May 3.

“Municipal elections give residents the opportunity to select the local leaders who make decisions that affect our daily lives,” Degraffenreid said in a press release. “It’s easy to register to vote or update your registration online.”

On May 18, voters will choose their parties’ nominees for seats on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Superior Court, Commonwealth Court, county Common Pleas Courts and Philadelphia Municipal Court.

Also on the party ballots will be a wide variety of county, school board and local seats such as mayor, city or borough council member, township commissioner or supervisor, magisterial district judges and precinct election officials.

All registered voters, regardless of party affiliation, will be eligible to vote on three ballot questions in the primary election, according to the release. Each ballot question deals with a proposed amendment to the state Constitution.

In addition, all registered voters in the following four districts, regardless of party affiliation, will be voting in special elections to fill the following vacancies:

22 nd State Senate District (Lackawanna County and parts of Luzerne and Monroe counties)

State Senate District (Lackawanna County and parts of Luzerne and Monroe counties) 48 th State Senate District (Lebanon County and parts of Dauphin and York counties)

State Senate District (Lebanon County and parts of Dauphin and York counties) 59 th State House District (parts of Somerset and Westmoreland counties)

State House District (parts of Somerset and Westmoreland counties) 60th State House District (parts of Armstrong, Butler, and Indiana counties)

Individuals who wish to register to vote in the May 18 primary must be:

A citizen of the United States for at least one month before the primary.

A resident of Pennsylvania and of the election district in which the individual plans to register and vote for at least 30 days before the primary.

At least 18 years of age on or before the date of the primary.

They ask that applicants using the online voter registration system complete and submit their application by 11:59 p.m. May 3. Traditional paper voter registration forms must be received in county voter registration offices by close of business or postmarked by May 3.

Pennsylvania voters wishing to vote by mail ballot in the primary must apply for their ballot by May 11.

For more information on voter registration, call the Department of State’s toll-free hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772) or visit votesPA.com.