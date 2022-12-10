The family of Derry Bird confirms the journalist who was seen throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania for nearly three decades passed away on Friday.

A look back now on Derry’s days with WYOU.

Derry Bird was seen on TV for 29 years throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania. He did it all as a reporter, a news anchor, and a weather anchor for WYOU which years ago was called WDAU.

“One of the major problems facing police officers and National Guardsmen who are standing guard in Kingston as in other cities, sightseers,” Bird said in a report on the 1972 Agnes Flood.

He considered the 1972 Agnes Flood, which devastated the Wyoming Valley, the biggest story he ever covered in his broadcasting career. He talked about it the year he retired in 2000.

“Huge story then, and I wish we had the equipment then that we have now. It would have been much easier to cover,” Bird said in 2000.

Derry was also well known for his nature segment “A Bird’s Eye View”.

Before he made northeastern Pennsylvania his personal and professional home, Derry got his broadcasting start in northwestern Pennsylvania at radio station WMGW in Meadville.

It’s where he met a jingle singer named Nancy who became the love of his life.

A dedicated husband, father, and grandfather, Derry was proud of his military service in the Navy and proud of his Ohio roots, a loyal Cleveland baseball fan to the end. On his final working day at WYOU before beginning his retirement, Derry left us with these words.

“Don’t look for me in a rocking chair ’cause you won’t find me there,” he said.

Derry Bird: A true professional, a true gentleman, and a true friend. He was 86.

Derry is survived by his loving wife, nancy, his two children Stacie and Christopher, his two grandsons, and many admiring former co-workers.

A public viewing will be held Friday from 4 to 7 pm at Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 South State Street, Clarks Summit.

Eyewitness News extends our heartfelt condolences to Derry’s family.