DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local organization wants us all to remember veterans we lost on the homefront fighting a different kind of war.

The non-profit ‘Veterans Promise’ in Dickson City features what is named the “Wall of Heroes.’ It includes photos of local military men and women who lost their lives to suicide. The memorial honors their lives and brings awareness to veteran suicide caused by mental health issues connected to time served defending our country.

“To me, memorial day is about one word. It’s about sacrifice and there’s many ways that our veterans sacrifice whether it is on the battlefield, you know, giving that ultimate sacrifice out there. But you can’t tell me that these folks that are on the wall behind me didn’t sacrifice,” said Dave Ragan, Veteran, Founder, and President, Veterans’ Promise

On average, 17 U.S. veterans are lost to suicide each day.