Remembering Thomas “Coop” Cupillari’s impact on Keystone College

LA PLUME, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former Keystone College professor died over the weekend at age 81.

Thomas “Coop” Cupillari, a graduate of Keystone College class of 1960, retired in 2015 after 38 years. He was an astronomy professor and director of the college’s observatory.

The observatory opened in 1973 with Cupillari’s help and was renamed in 2000 to Thomas G. Cupillari ‘60 Astronomy Observatory.

