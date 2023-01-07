(WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness news pauses tonight to remember a veterinarian with a reputation for saving the lives of local abused, neglected, and injured pets.

A daughter of Dr. Inayat Kathio tells Eyewitness News he passed away on Friday at a hospice center.

Besides caring for people’s pets, Dr. Kathio was widely known in the Pittston area as a veterinarian who came to the aid of animals found in distress.

Some of those pets were shot and beaten, and he would treat them and nurse them back to health at his own expense.

The native of Pakistan was also known for his charity work abroad.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Howell-Lussi funeral home in West Pittston. Dr. Kathio was 69.