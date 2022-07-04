WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A patriotic event on the Fourth of July remembers one of the shortest yet bloodiest battles of the Revolutionary War.

The service is held on the very grounds where a monument honors hundreds of soldiers who laid down their lives. Those who took part in the ceremony say it’s important to recognize the history of our community.

To many, the fourth of July celebrates the birth of the United States of America in 1776. But for many in Luzerne County, it’s a day to remember what happened two years later the battle and massacre of Wyoming.

“It was the most significant revolutionary battle in Northeastern Pennsylvania and the worst battle ever fought in this area,” said Wyoming Commemorative Association Officer Bill Lewis.

Each year, this community comes together to pay tribute to the soldiers and civilians lost in the 45-minute Battle of Wyoming. Some 300 American patriots were killed on July 3, 1778, in an ambush by a combined British and Native American foe. Lewis says this is our area’s tie to the founding of our country.

“It was really one of the key moments in the American Revolution. It made the name of Wyoming very famous. The horrors after the battle, the fact that most people evacuated from the Valley, the fact that there were really gory deaths in the battle,” said Lewis.

Sue Walker lives in Allentown but spent her morning in Wyoming sharing a drawing and journal entry from her ancestor dating back to 1858.

“This is a drawing of the Wyoming monument that my dad had been saving packed away for years that he found in his grandparents’ home in Binghamton, NY,” said Walker.

Eyewitness News’ very own Candice Kelly emceed the event.

“It’s an honor to be here today. Eyewitness News has been covering this event for years. This is my first time participating. I’m very grateful and honored to be a part of something so important and historic in our community,” said Kelly.

While this year marks the 244 anniversary of the Battle of Wyoming, Monday was the 144 annual service that commemorates the battle.