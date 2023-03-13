WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monday marked the 30th Anniversary of one of the worst winter storms of the 20th century.

The Blizzard of ’93 slammed Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania with heavy snow and hurricane-force winds.

As we await the snowfall here in NEPA, we’re looking back to March of 1993.

It’s when a blizzard socked the keystone state with one to three feet of snow, and Monday night, Eyewitness News Reporter Madonna Mantione spoke to people who shared their memories about the “Storm of the century.”

This storm has many names. From “The Blizzard of 1993” to “The Mother of All Snowstorms,” no matter what you call it, Mother Nature packed a powerful and memorable punch in our region.

Former Mayor of Wilkes-Barre Tom McGroarty shared his memories of the blizzard.

At the time, he was a Wilkes-Barre City Council member and a national guard lieutenant deployed to assist with relief efforts.

“During the storm, we were called to duty, Governor Casey brought the Pennsylvania National Guard to duty. Colonel Martin, our anchor here, was the commander, and basically, we tried to help the essential people get to work. Medical people, so doctors, nurses, were driven to the hospital in like military vehicles, humvees, stuff like that,” said McGroarty.

Wilkes-Barre City Administrator Charlie McCormick recalls how the blizzard postponed the 1993 Scranton and Wilkes-Barre St. Patrick’s parades.

“That was a family weekend for St. Patrick’s Day, for the parade, which we’d all get together. I had my mother from out of town, I had our local relatives all at one house, we were thinking about canceling the party but in true Irish fashion, why should we cancel we’ll just sort of stay overnight. So everyone stayed overnight, and it became a lot worse than I think anyone anticipated,” said McCormick.

28/22 Eyewitness News I-Team Reporter Andy Mehalshick covered the storm and tells Eyewitness News it’s one that’s hard to forget.

“Everything was shut down. I remember driving around and the roads were totally smooth, 81 was shut down because of the blizzard, we were driving on 81 to get to a crash somewhere and you could see the pure snow not touched for some 20 miles between here and Hazleton. You realize how insignificant we are as compared to Mother Nature or Old Man Winter, whatever you want to call it because that storm came in and packed a wallop,” said Mehalshick.

The Blizzard of 93′ is one for the books, especially because there hasn’t been a storm like it since.