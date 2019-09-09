Remembering The 2011 Flood

LUZERNE COUNTY– Right now, the Susquehanna River is calm– even a bit low– but eight years ago on this day, it was a much different story.

Monday is the anniversary of the evacuation that came ahead of the 2011 flood that devastated many Wyoming Valley homes. While some areas, like Wilkes-Barre, were protected by the levee, others, like West Pittston, weren’t so lucky

Water rose even higher than it did during the last big flood that came from Hurricane Agnes. The tragic event lead to the loss of many homes in those unprotected areas along the river.