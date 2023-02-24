Philadelphia (WPHL)– Hundreds gathered around the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia for the funeral and viewing of Temple University Police Sergeant Chris Fitzgerald.

Fallen Officer Fitzgerald, was fatally shot on Saturday, February 18th, when he was pursuing three individuals dressed in all black clothing and black face masks.

Officer Fitzgerald attempted to conduct a pedestrian investigation when the three suspects fled on foot.

At 7:12 p.m., Officer Fitzgerald went on the police radio to say he was in a foot pursuit of the suspects on 17th Street and Montgomery Avenue.

Two of the male suspects, where able to flee away and hide, while the third suspect, Miles Pfeffer continued to be in pursuit by Officer Fitzgerald.

Police were able to recover surveillance video from the area which showed Pfeffer pulling out a handgun and shooting at Officer Fitzgerald.

Philadelphia authorities, and Temple University leaders gathered on Tuesday afternoon to share details and address the shooting.

Miles Pfeffer, the suspect, was charged nearly 12 hours after the fatal shooting with Murder, Homicide of Law Enforcement Officer, Evading Arrest and related charges.

Sergeant Officer Fitzgerald, husband, and father of five children is being remember as a family man and an officer with an amazing character and repertoire.

Friday morning, Hundreds of police officers, city officials, and mourners gathered near the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul as a motorcade of police vehicles escorted Sgt. Fitzgerald’s body.

The viewing began at 8:30 a.m. and will be open to the public until 11:30 a.m.