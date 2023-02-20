EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One day after a Luzerne County church went up in flames former parishioners and neighbors gathered to see its steeple come down.

It’s been a heartbreaking couple of days for the faithful and those who held such fond memories of Saint Hedwig’s.

The church stood for more than a century and although it was no longer in use, it was an important part of this Polish neighborhood before it caught fire Sunday morning.

Bricks from the steeple of Saint Hedwig’s roman catholic church were knocked to the ground, just one day after it went up in flames.

Dozens of onlookers Monday stood silent, recalling all of the memories their families once made inside.

“My grandparents belonged to St. Hedwig’s, my parents were married here, went to holy communion,” said Luzerne County resident Leo.

Leo took four bricks away from the demolition as keepsakes.

He told Eyewitness News he wanted them to remember the church his great-grandfather helped start.

“And my grandmother’s father was one of the founders for St. Hedwig’s, Wakuski,” said Leo.

Founded in 1901, Saint Hedwig’s was filled with many memories until it closed in 2007. The quaint Polish parish was packed for its last mass.

15 years later, the church drew its final crowd.

100-year-old Anthony Blaso from Kingston, a long-time parishioner, shared fond memories of the church.

“I was married in this church,” said Blaso.

Blaso married his wife Irene at Saint Hedwig’s in 1944.

Married for 67 years, the Kingston couple was very active with the church while raising their four children.

“All my children was baptized and married in this church. I was active in all the societies, I was the best fundraiser for them, and up until this day they said there’s no place like going to St. Hedwig’s,” said Blaso.

So many people stood by for about an hour Monday morning, not able to take their eyes away from the demolition, taking videos and pictures for themselves, their last memory of St. Hedwig’s.

The cause of the Sunday morning fire is still under investigation.