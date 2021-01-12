Remembering Santa Lew

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Maureen Williamson lost her husband, Lew Williamson, after his month-long battle with COVID-19. You may know him as “Santa Claus.”

He took on the role of Santa many years ago, being seen every year in Scranton’s Christmas parade.

Reporter Nicole Rogers sits down with his wife as she takes a look back on decades worth of Christmas cheer on later editions of Eyewitness News.