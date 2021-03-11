Remembering Rev. Scott R. Pilarz, and his impact on the Scranton community

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The University of Scranton is mourning the loss of their beloved president Reverend Scott Pilarz.

“Good morning, I wanted to talk to you today, this first day of online learning. I want you to know we miss you a whole lot here,” Reverend Pilarz had said.

That message from March of last year. It shows Pilarz’s love for the University of Scranton students and the greater Scranton community.

The late president led the university from 2005 to 2011, and returned in 2018 until his passing on Wednesday,

“I was actually at the gym when I got the email. It took me by shock. Like, I feel like we heard about his condition this semester, and I didn’t realize he would pass so soon,” said Kathleen Appau, a freshman at the university.

Rev. Pilarz, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2018, is credited with unprecedented growth on campus such as the Loyola Science Center, the Denaples Student Center and the Dionne Campus Green.

“You could tell a lot of people were sad because he brought such a good spirit to the school,” sophomore Emma Coyle said.

Even during our current pandemic and his health deteriorating, he still managed to connect with students through social media.

“He always like would like post videos and stuff, always trying to reach out and send emails and stuff like that,” said Karleigh Lee-Rodgers, a sophomore.

The COVID situation and his ALS condition may have slowed him down, but past graduates will always remember his ability to connect with them on many levels.

“Fr. Pilarz was an inspiration to so many students at the university of Scranton. His heart was always invested in student activities. And his passion for life is something that I will always remember,” Phil Loscombe, a 2007 graduate and presidential scholar said.

“I know you will continue to extend love to each other, and you hold this campus so deep and dear to your hearts,” Pilarz said in one of his videos.

There will be a viewing for students and staff at the University of Scranton Byron Center Friday beginning at 5 p.m. The community is invited to pay respects beginning at 7 p.m. A private mass will be held on Saturday with it being streamed online.