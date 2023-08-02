EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Our area has lost an influential leader. Ronald Lewis Felton, the long-time president of the NAACP Wilkes-Barre branch, died at the age of 70.

It’s a sad day for many in NEPA. Felton’s service, presence, and kindness was spread throughout the community for decades. It is now being heavily felt by some of those closest to him.

Felton was known as a leader who inspired many through his messages of inclusion, taking inspiration from the words of Doctor Martin Luther King Junior. Those who knew and worked with him say his passing is a big loss.

“My stomach just turned over. It’s sad it’s really sad,” said Former Wilkes-Barre Mayor Tony George.

For 26 years, Felton served as president of the NAACP Wilkes-Barre and was an instrumental part in growing the freedom fund banquet.

Felton spent his life fighting for equal rights, fairness, and justice throughout the diamond city.

“I don’t think he knew or anyone in this area knew the great impact he would have on the wilkes-barre area because he left the wilkes-barre area in a much better place than place than when he got here,” said NAACP First President David Yonki.

As a prominent leader in the area, Felton became known for re-enacting Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

“If you ever heard him deliver the “I Have a Dream” speech, it made the hair on your arms stand up when he gave that speech,” said NAACP President Bill Browne.

Felton’s legacy didn’t begin in wilkes-barre. He was a student educated in the first non-segregated class in the South.

He then served in the military, moving to wilkes-barre in the late 80’s.

“He was a giant among men but he was humble. He never bragged about anything he always did what he had to do and to him when he finished what he did he was happy. Just being with him, you felt great,” said George.

Mayor George Brown worked together with Felton on many community projects including the renaming of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in Wilkes-Barre in 2022.

“It’s a great loss for the city of wilkes-barre and like I said I think I lost a friend when Ron Felton passed away,” said Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown.

“I am hoping I can do half the job that he was able to accomplish and half the things he was able to do but you know time will tell we will see and his legacy will live on,” said Browne.

Felton was 70 years old when he passed and there is no word yet on funeral or tribute plans.