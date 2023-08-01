SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In historic events of the past, labor unrest across the country during hard times got extreme in Lackawanna County.

In 1873, an economic depression loomed over the states, which were not eased by the railroad strike that followed.

On this day in 1877, armed citizens fired at strikers in Scranton killing four, and injuring many others including the then-mayor.

In 2008, a historical marker went up at the intersection of Lackawanna County and South Washington Avenue.