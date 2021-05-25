Remembering George Floyd: 365 days later

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Tuesday marks one year since George Floyd died after an encounter with Minneapolis police officers. His death has had a huge impact on our nation.

365 days of civil unrest, justice and bridging the gap between the police and civilians.

A nation left frustrated with Pennsylvania demanding change.

The Scranton community making their voices heard all in response to what happened in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020.

“One year ago today, an event happened that I think changed the world. It’s bittersweet. We lost George Floyd to a horrific act of violence and that although justice was served, we realized that as a community and a nation and as a world that we have a lot more to do,” said Christa Caceres, president, Monroe County NAACP.

She says it all came down to undeniable evidence, the video footage.

“We all want to give law enforcement the benefit of the doubt. They’re putting their lives on the line on a daily basis. But for that time and in that moment, it was uninterrupted murder,” said Caceres.

“It feels like that all happening happened just yesterday and so long ago because there has been so much progress,” said Haley Lubas, Scranton resident.

23-year-old Haley Lubas lives in Scranton. She says she’s seen the issue all her life and wants real change.

“I don’t want to be 43 and have the same conversations. I want there to be change. Hopefully that happens.”

While many say progress has been made, others say, we still have a long way to go.

A vigil for George Floyd begins at Courthouse Square in Stroudsburg at 7 p.m.