Remembering Gail and Tamara

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Monday, September 2, marks 25 years since the brutal murder of a young mother and her child in Lycoming County.

The case remains unsolved…

Family members say will continue to seek justice- for their loved ones.

Eyewitness News Reporter Morgan Parrish joins us in Williamsport with more.

“Hard this past year we lost our mom and we figured we try to solve this before she passed away and unfortunately it didn’t happen but I’m going to step forward and I’m going to try to keep the legacy up and try to move forward and hopefully we can get answers for it,” said David Matthews, Gail’s Brother.

It’s a day that many in Williamsport will never forget. As 24-year-old Gail Matthews and her five-year-old daughter, Tamara Berkheiser were brutally stabbed, strangled and beaten to death.

“Watching the family go through what they went through it was something that nobody ever wants to go through,” said Denise Matthews, Gail’s Sister-in-Law.

25 years later and the case remains unsolved.

Family members believe investigators are not trying hard enough to get to the bottom of it.

“It angers us it does cause you hear so many different things you hear things were tampered with you hear things were botched you don’t know what to believe who to believe you get promises from everybody 25 years on and it’s still worthless promises,” said Denise Matthews.

“With the technology nowadays we have could’ve maybe solved it but due to the fact that a lot of stuff was outdated and long passed we may not get what we need,” noted David Mathews.

Throughout the years, family and friends have even staged protests in front of the Lycoming County Courthouse hoping to get some type of answers.

They say the case has gone cold for no reason.

However, they say they will keep Gail and Tamara’s memory alive and will continue to seek justice for as long as it takes.

“Oh we’re not going to give up we’re definitely not giving up we’re going to step on every toe that we can and go to the higher up it doesn’t matter anymore,” said Denise Matthews.

“My sister was a wonderful person loving mom she worked hard she was a single mom who had a full-time job did everything she could do her daughter was everything to her and just wonderful. Somebody out there knows we just need to get them to come forward that heard something seen something that can help us,” added David Matthews.

Eyewitness News reached out to Williamsport Police for an update on the case they have not returned our call.