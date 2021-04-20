Remembering former vice president Walter Mondale

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The 42nd Vice President of the United States, Walter Mondale, passed away on Monday at the age of 93.

Eyewitness News is taking a look at some of his visits to our area as both the vice president and as a presidential candidate.

Vice Presdent Walter Mondale stopped at the former Casey Inn in downtown Scranton in October of 1980.

“This race has come down to a classic contest between a democratic president who favors and who has supported the great efforts to help working men and women in this country,” said Mondale to a crowd.

“A lot of vice presidents and presidents don’t always work together as closely as President Carter and Vice President Mondale did. They were really one of the first in history, I think, to really form a partnership and work well together,” said Larry Cook, a presidential historian from Dallas Township.

Four years later, in 1984, the former vice president returned to our area with a stop in Wilkes-Barre, as a presidential candidate, running against incumbent republican Ronald Reagan.

Former WYOU Reporter Russ Spencer covered the event.

“Many traditionally conservative senior citizens backed the liberal Mondale, and in Wilkes-Barre today, the once liberal youth raised cane for President Reagan,” he said in his report.

“Reagan, Reagan!” chanted the young supporters.

“I’ll tell you something about working people, they got good manners unlike these characters,” said Mondale, the crowd applauding in response.

“He was the first candidate to choose a female running mate with Geraldine Ferraro. He had an uphill climb going against Reagan,” said Cook.

Republican President Ronald Reagan defeated former Vice President Walter Mondale on November 6, 1984. In electoral votes, the final count was 525–13.

Governor Tom Wolf ordered for all flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday, in honor of Mondale.