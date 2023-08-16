SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After the passing of former First Lady of Pennsylvania, Ellen Casey, on Friday, many locals are taking the time to look back on the good she’s done for her community.

28/22 News Reporter Emily Allegrucci had the chance to speak with Governor Robert Casey Senior’s former counsel, Morey Myers.

He also gave 28/22 News a closer look at everything that she did for the state of Pennsylvania.

Former First Lady of Pennsylvania and Scranton resident, Ellen Casey, passed away at the age of 91 on Friday.

Those who knew her say she leaves behind a one-of-a-kind legacy.

“Ellen was an unusually most woman. Modest in light of extraordinary circumstances – here she was, the wife of the governor of Pennsylvania and the mother of a son of a US senator,” Myers explained.

She was married to former Governor Robert Casey Senior and was the mother to eight children, including US Senator Bob Casey. She was widely admired for her spirit and wisdom.

Myers says it’s a big reason why her 34 grandchildren frequently came to her for advice and guidance.

“Ellen Casey is not only remembered for her grace and elegance during her time as First Lady, but for all that she accomplished while standing beside her husband. When she became the First Lady of Pennsylvania, I know that she was very reluctant to take an active role but the job required it and she did that with great skill,” Myers continued.

Ellen’s commitment to public service is something that will not soon be forgotten.

She was passionate about literacy and advocating across the commonwealth.

On top of her dedication to children through education and medicine, one of her largest accomplishments she is remembered for is the part she played in founding the Pennsylvania breast cancer coalition.

“I once said to the governor, ‘You know, you really have a secret blessing and a secret weapon.’ and both of us looked at each other without saying anything more. We knew to whom I was referring,” Myers added.

The viewing for Ellen Casey will be held Thursday from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Saint Peter’s Cathedral in Scranton and a funeral mass will be held on Friday at the cathedral at 10:00 a.m.