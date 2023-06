SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton Police Officer who served the city for nearly a quarter century Is being remembered.

Patrolman John Hallock died in what was described as a swimming accident.

Officer Hallock started his police career with Scranton in 1999.

Visitation and a funeral service will be held Monday morning at Steamtown Church in South Scranton.