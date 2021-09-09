Remembering fallen Lackawanna County Sheriff

SCRANTON LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County Deputy Sheriff was memorialized Thursday after falling in the line of duty 100 years ago to the day.

Deputy Sheriff Samuel Evans responded to a call at a farmhouse in Newton Township for reports of an illegal moonshining operation. The farm owner Bertha Ross informed the Sheriffs of this illegal operation on her abandoned property a day prior and accompanied him to the property the following day, September 9th, 1921.

Deputy Evans entered the property first and was immediately shot by Homer Ross, son of the homeowner Bertha Ross. He believed the person entering the property was the moonshiners and not the Deputy Sheriff. Ross, distraught, tried to take his own life but recovered from his wounds and ended up doing 15 years in prison for manslaughter.

Evans was 40 years old when he died. He remains the only Deputy Sheriff in Lackawanna County to die in the line of duty.

“This is the only Deputy Sheriff in the history of Lackawanna County who was killed in the line of duty. And so we wanted to remember his falling which actually happened 100 years ago today,” stated Sheriff Mark McAndrew of Lackawanna County.

Thursday, the Lackawanna County Sheriff’s office unveiled the Lackawanna County Sheriff’s Office Memorial Fountain, with Evan’s name engraved into the marble in honor of his ultimate sacrifice.

Evan’s grandchildren were in attendance and accepted the honors.

“I’m so honored! I mean it’s a family story! So to have it told to all of Scranton, Northeastern Pennsylvania, all of Pennsylvania, and the whole country, perhaps, you know things travel, I am very honored,” said Kathleen O’Boyle, granddaughter of Deputy Sheriff Samuel Evans.

County Commissioners declared September 9th Deputy Sheriff Samuel Robert Evans Day.