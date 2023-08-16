EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Some sad news on the local sports scene. Ed Christian, who coached East Stroudsburg South High School Football for decades, has passed away.

The death of the coach and English teacher was confirmed by the Cavaliers’ football program.

Christian began as an assistant coach in 1967, Decades before the district split into north and south high schools.

He started head coaching in 1981 and led the Cavaliers for 38 seasons, winning the PIAA District 11 AAAA title in 2018 before retiring.

Christian finished with 265 coaching victories and 16 league titles.

“I can recall Ed Christian being a fixture in our school community from my earliest days in highschool here in this district. As a student, I always remembered his presence, as an English teacher, and of course as a football coach,” said East Stroudsburg Area School District Director of Communications and Operations Eric Forsyth.

East Stroudsburg South is expected to honor Christian when it kicks off its season on August 25.