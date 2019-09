(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Eyewitness News has some sad news to share. Dr. Mahmoud Fahmy has passed away.

Fahmy was an expert on Middle Eastern Affairs and often appeared on Eyewitness News.

Fahmy believed in civic service often volunteering for the Luzerne County Community and interfaith community.

He led one of the First Inter-Faith Delegations to Egypt and Israel after the Camp David Accords were signed in 1978.

He was 88 years old.