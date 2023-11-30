KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Henry Kissinger one of the most influential and controversial secretaries of state in American history passed away Wednesday.

A Luzerne County man who is a distant relative of Kissinger. We sat down for a conversation Thursday about Kissinger’s life and the legacy he leaves behind. It’s a memory David Schwager of Kingston remembers vividly.

As a teen, he attended an event at the William Penn Hotel in Pittsburgh surrounded by dignitaries and his family member, Henry Kissinger.

“Then I sent this to cousin Henry to autograph for me, and he sent this back,” said Schwager.

Kissinger was the first foreign-born secretary of state. Born in Germany in 1923, his Jewish family escaped the nazis and emigrated to America.

“My uncle was on the same boat coming over to the United States as Henry, and Henry had a little bit of sea sickness and my uncle comforted him on the journey across the Atlantic,” explained Schwager.

With his distinct German accent, Kissinger served under presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.

“I don’t believe you can conduct serious foreign policy today, without moral concern for the people,” says Henry Kissinger.

“That was sort of the accent that I remembered hearing from so many members of our family when I was a little kid,” added Schwager.

Kissinger helped warm relations with the Soviet Union and China and was involved in ending the Vietnam War during peace talks which earned him the Nobel Peace Prize and Medal of Freedom.

Schwager says he often missed many family reunions due to his busy schedule but the family understood.

“We were saying, I wonder if Kissinger is coming this afternoon, and of course, he didn’t show up,” continued Schwager.

Henry Kissinger was 100 years old when he died. His legacy will live on forever.