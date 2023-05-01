SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A beloved member of the West Scranton community passed away on Sunday.

Anthony “Tippy” Denunzio passed away at the age of 85 and members of the community look back fondly on their memories with him.

West Scranton bleeds blue as they mourn the loss of the heart of their community.

“Tippy was better known as Mr. West Scranton, the Face of West Scranton, and a pillar in the West Scranton School and community,” said Robert Gentilezza, Director of Compliance for the Scranton School District.

“I know that Tippy was probably the most loved person in West Scranton,” said George Roskos of West Scranton explained.

Tippy left an impression on West Scranton since he started working there as a waterboy for the high school football team in 1950.

“He was just such a friendly, like familiar face for generations and generations,” said West Scranton graduate Nori Zaccheo.

Tippy eventually became the equipment manager and held the position for 54 years until he retired in 2019.

He impacted more than just those on the field.

“Every day he would walk over to my locker and say, ‘Good morning honey, I love you.” and I would say, “I love ya tip, what do ya want?'” said Zaccheo.

“He worked extremely hard to make our lives as students, athletes, and coaches more enjoyable and more fun,” Roskos explained.

Mr. West Scranton’s positivity reached beyond the borders of the invaders.

“We all embraced his spirit, loved him unconditionally, and took care of him. And in turn, how he took care of us,” said Gentilezza.

“Everybody knew him. You would see him walking down the streets of West Side and everyone would stop and go and pick him up, so he was a friend of literally everybody,” Zaccheo explained.

At pep rallies, Tippy would give his rendition of You Are My Sunshine.

A song that will not soon be forgotten by those who knew him.

“The biggest loss is going to be that future generations of students aren’t going to know what it was like to have Tippy in the corner of the hallway every morning greeting everybody,” said Roskos.

“Tippy’s legacy will always be remembered and his spirit will live on in all of our hearts. We miss you dearly already, tippy,” Gentilezza explained.

Although Tippy has passed on, it is clear that the West Scranton community will honor his legacy and continue to spread his positivity for years to come.