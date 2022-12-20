YATESVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County school community came together Tuesday night to commemorate the life of one of its own.

58-year-old David Galli was the director of football operations at Pittston Area High School.

It was an emotional night for the Patriots as they remembered him in a special way.

Hundreds gathered outside the Pittston Area High School gym holding candles, symbolic of the light David Galli was to this school community.

“It’s absolutely amazing, the outpour of emotion and appreciation of his services throughout the years. I mean, he’s been a part of this community for over 30-plus years from working and volunteering with the football, and it’s just amazing how many people’s lives he’s touched,” said David’s Brother, Marc Galli.

Galli was passionate about being a Pittston Area Patriot.

After graduating in 1983, he became part of school support staff and ultimately became the director of football operations.

“The moment you meet him, you fall in love with him. He had this personality, he just attracted everyone. If you were having a bad day, he turned it right around. He would make you laugh, sometimes he’d make you wanna cry, but most of the time he would just light up the room,” said Tiffany Ferentino, Pittston Area Football Booster Club President.

During the emotional vigil, students, faculty, family members, and friends released lanterns into the night sky.

“It’s really special because I’ve known David for so long and he’s been in our school district forever,” said Lori Baumes, Pittston Area Football Booster Club Vice President.

In addition to being part of the football program, Galli also worked in the school’s maintenance department, and loved getting to know those around him.

“This is a way to honor David’s memory for our students, our faculty, and our administration. and also our school board. This is just coming together to support David’s brother Marc and to show how much we truly loved him,” said Bridget Brogan, Pittston Area School District Teacher.

Galli’s brother says he very thankful for the support.

“He’s smiling upstairs with my mother right now, and I can only thank the whole entire community,” said Marc.

The Superintendent announced school is canceled on Thursday in the Pittston Area School District for Galli’s funeral.