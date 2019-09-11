Remembering 9/11: The Pentagon

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) More than 180-people lost their lives at the Pentagon on September 11.

President Trump joining the Defense Secretary and Joint Chiefs of Staff at a Pentagon memorial ceremony in Arlington, Virginia.

The President laid a wreath in honor of the victims.

Earlier in the day, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump commemorating the 18th anniversary with a moment of silence and visit to the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial.

The President said, “For every American who lived through that day, the September 11th attack is seared into our soul.”