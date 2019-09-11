Remembering 9/11: The Pentagon

News

by: Posted By Jayne Ann Bugda

Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU-TV)  More than 180-people lost their lives at the Pentagon on September 11.

 President Trump joining the Defense Secretary and Joint Chiefs of Staff at a Pentagon memorial ceremony in Arlington, Virginia.

The President laid a wreath in honor of the victims.

Earlier in the day, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump commemorating the 18th anniversary with a moment of silence and visit to the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial.

The President said, “For every American who lived through that day, the September 11th attack is seared into our soul.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos