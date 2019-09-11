Remembering 9/11: New York City Pauses

NEW YORK CITY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A somber ceremony at Ground Zero as hundreds gather in New York to mark the 18th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks.

  As with past observances, the names of all 2,606 people who died at the World Trade Center are read aloud.

 The ceremony began with the delivery on the American flag and the singing of the national anthem.

At 8:46, the ceremony paused for a moment of silence to mark the time when the first plane hit the North Tower of The World Trade Center.

